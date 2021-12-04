Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

