American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFIN. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

