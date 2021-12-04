Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADEVF. Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.