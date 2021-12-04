Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in November

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $5.40 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

