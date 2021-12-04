Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $600.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $505.12.

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.58. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

