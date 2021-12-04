Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASA. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

