Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.87.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

TSE HBM opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

