Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Critical Review

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Solo Brands alerts:

This table compares Solo Brands and Escalade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Escalade $273.65 million 0.77 $25.93 million $1.76 8.89

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Escalade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Escalade 7.82% 17.25% 10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solo Brands and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solo Brands currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Escalade has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.03%. Given Escalade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Escalade is more favorable than Solo Brands.

Summary

Escalade beats Solo Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

About Escalade

Escalade, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products. Its brands include Bear Archery and Trophy Ridge archery accessories; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter, Goaliath, and Silverback residential in-ground basketball systems; the STEP fitness products; Woodplay playsets; Cue and Case Sales billiard accessories; and Lifeline personal fitness products. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.