Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.30 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €10.61.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

