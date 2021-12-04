Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,026 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 951 ($12.42) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.08).

MRL stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £764.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 906.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 847.53.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

