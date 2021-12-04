IG Group (LON:IGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IGG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IG Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,089.25 ($14.23).

Get IG Group alerts:

LON IGG opened at GBX 774.50 ($10.12) on Wednesday. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 960 ($12.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 796.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 847.76.

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 2,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.