Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 435.20 ($5.69) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 503.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -256.00. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.80 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 47,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($261,197.11).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.