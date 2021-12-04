Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PPRUY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

PPRUY stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. Kering has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

