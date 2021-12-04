Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) to “Hold”

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Ricoh had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

