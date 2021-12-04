Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) & Its Peers Financial Review

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS: CHKR) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million $3.40 million 6.91 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.76

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 65.13% 35.34% 35.34% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.63, indicating that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Competitors 2136 10684 15441 543 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.80%. Given Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.9%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.9% and pay out 503.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

