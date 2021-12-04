Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,042.31 ($65.88).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,757 ($62.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £77.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,692.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,406.14.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

