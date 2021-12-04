Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.
Trade Desk stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20.
In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
