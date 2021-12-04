Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.