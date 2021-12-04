iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXF opened at $43.16 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.