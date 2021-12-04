Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.