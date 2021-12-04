Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

JNPKF opened at $36.00 on Friday. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.91.

JNPKF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

