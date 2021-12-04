Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $35,357,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

