Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to “Hold”

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 227.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 39.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

