Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSFFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.29. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

