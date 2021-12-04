JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 700

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

DRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.51) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 584.33 ($7.63).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.77 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.11.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

