Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €6.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.20 ($7.05) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.64).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.