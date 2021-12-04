Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €105.00 ($119.32) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAN. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business has a fifty day moving average of €85.90 and a 200-day moving average of €86.60.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

