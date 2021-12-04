Analyzing Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vir Biotechnology and Tenaya Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 1 2 3 0 2.33 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $78.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.91%. Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.58%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 75.94 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -50.93 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.40 million N/A N/A

Tenaya Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -1,143.19% -28.57%

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

