Contrasting Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Concentrix and Generation Hemp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concentrix presently has a consensus target price of $158.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.21%. Given Concentrix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and Generation Hemp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.87 $164.81 million $6.59 25.64 Generation Hemp $90,000.00 929.06 -$1.50 million N/A N/A

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09% Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Concentrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Concentrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Concentrix beats Generation Hemp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

