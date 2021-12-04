Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.99

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1301383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of $762.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

