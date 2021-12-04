Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.67

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 124254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

About Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

