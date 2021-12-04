Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.47

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 527510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

