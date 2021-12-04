Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFRUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

