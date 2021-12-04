Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCSF. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 123,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.