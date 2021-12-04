The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BKGFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.56. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

