Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $40.55.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

