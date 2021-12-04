Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.24 Million

Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post $12.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.80 million and the lowest is $11.68 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MCHX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,554 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 866,402 shares of company stock worth $2,196,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.