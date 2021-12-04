Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arbutus Biopharma traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 321137572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $561.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.55.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.