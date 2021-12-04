Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Grows By 40.2%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,400 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the October 31st total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.