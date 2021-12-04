The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $387.35

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.35 ($5.06) and traded as low as GBX 383.50 ($5.01). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 386 ($5.04), with a volume of 717,363 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 392.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other The City of London Investment Trust news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($15,090.15). Also, insider Laurence Magnus purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($101,123.60).

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

