ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,696,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 3,755,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,957.0 days.

AUKUF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. AMS has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

