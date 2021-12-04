Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $235.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

ECL stock opened at $220.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,027 shares of company stock worth $51,503,736 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

