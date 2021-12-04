Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Aflac has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

