Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $39,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

