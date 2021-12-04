Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Hold

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $128,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $96,187,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $84,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $102,098,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

