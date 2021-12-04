Head to Head Review: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) versus Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $915.89 million 0.75 $94.12 million ($4.87) -2.40 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.47 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.11

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Scorpio Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scorpio Tankers and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 2 0 6 0 2.50 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus price target of $22.56, indicating a potential upside of 92.84%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.22%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Scorpio Tankers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -49.84% -11.99% -4.66% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

