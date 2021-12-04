Oppenheimer Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.25.

Shares of DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,723,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,112,000 after acquiring an additional 818,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

