Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

