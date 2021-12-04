Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAEYY stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.