IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMRA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

IMARA stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the first quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMARA in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the first quarter worth $126,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

