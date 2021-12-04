Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Cellectis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Cellectis alerts:

CLLS stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cellectis by 94.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.